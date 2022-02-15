Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 168,485 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on LAZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

LAZ stock opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 62.20%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.60%.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

