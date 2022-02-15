L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the January 15th total of 19,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNFA. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of L&F Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,534,000. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in shares of L&F Acquisition by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 191,352 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of L&F Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L&F Acquisition by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 575,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 119,788 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of L&F Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LNFA remained flat at $$10.07 during midday trading on Tuesday. 308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,413. L&F Acquisition has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05.

L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.

