Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Liberty Star Uranium & Metals stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $4.30.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile
