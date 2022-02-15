Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Liberty Star Uranium & Metals stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $4.30.

Get Liberty Star Uranium & Metals alerts:

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The firm explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. It holds interest in the Hay Mountain project, which is located in the southeast of Tombstone, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.