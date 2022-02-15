Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.71) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.24% from the stock’s previous close.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.57) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.44) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.44) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 200 ($2.71) to GBX 180 ($2.44) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 205.23 ($2.78).

IAG stock opened at GBX 170.59 ($2.31) on Tuesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 122.06 ($1.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 222.10 ($3.01). The company has a market cap of £8.47 billion and a PE ratio of -2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 152.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 159.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

