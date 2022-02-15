LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Short Interest Update

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the January 15th total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a research note on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

NASDAQ LFVN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.38. 426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,536. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $69.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.81.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). LifeVantage had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Beindorff acquired 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,886.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in LifeVantage by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 14,790 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in LifeVantage by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in LifeVantage during the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in LifeVantage by 253.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 27,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in LifeVantage during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.