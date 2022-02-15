Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €323.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($367.05) target price on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €350.00 ($397.73) target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €330.00 ($375.00) price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($371.59) price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($347.73) price target on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($306.82) price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €297.18 ($337.71).

ETR:LIN opened at €259.15 ($294.49) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €288.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is €276.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Linde has a one year low of €201.80 ($229.32) and a one year high of €309.35 ($351.53). The company has a market cap of $132.83 billion and a PE ratio of 44.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

