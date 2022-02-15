Liquity (LQTY) Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for $2.63 or 0.00005976 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Liquity has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a market cap of $42.91 million and $1.04 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00044959 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.69 or 0.07042857 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,038.22 or 1.00092313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00049049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00049670 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,321,836 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

