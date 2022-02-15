Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 251.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,593 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $8,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $308.78 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $274.03 and a one year high of $417.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.15 and a 200-day moving average of $316.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In other news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $283,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,560 shares of company stock valued at $5,212,747 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.71.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.