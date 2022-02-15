Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Position Increased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $8,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 67.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 54.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 37.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 292.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $526,729.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,433 shares of company stock worth $2,307,029. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LFUS stock opened at $253.97 on Tuesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.59 and a twelve month high of $334.84. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.61%.

LFUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.60.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

