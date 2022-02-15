LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Samer Tawfik Sells 9,000 Shares

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Samer Tawfik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $64,080.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $68,130.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $57,690.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $61,740.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $64,260.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $63,900.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $64,170.00.

LMPX stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 43,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,614. The company has a market capitalization of $72.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.74. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter. LMP Automotive had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 94.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LMP Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $2,102,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LMP Automotive by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,863 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LMP Automotive by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 68,686 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LMP Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LMP Automotive by 6.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

