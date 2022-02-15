Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lessened its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 62.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,195 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Loews were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of L. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Loews by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Loews by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Loews by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Loews by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.
Shares of L opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.07 and a 200-day moving average of $56.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $47.28 and a 52 week high of $63.19.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $80,825.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $185,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,416 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.
Loews Profile
Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.
