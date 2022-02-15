Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lessened its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 62.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,195 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Loews were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of L. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Loews by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Loews by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Loews by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Loews by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Shares of L opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.07 and a 200-day moving average of $56.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $47.28 and a 52 week high of $63.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $80,825.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $185,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,416 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.