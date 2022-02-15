Loop Capital Boosts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $196.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

GPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas raised Global Payments to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.60.

GPN opened at $146.96 on Friday. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.55%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 12.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 24.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

