Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) – Analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lumen Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst G. Miller now expects that the technology company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of LUMN opened at $9.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52. Lumen Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -140.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 130,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

