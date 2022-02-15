Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Shares Up 0.8%

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) shot up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 127.85 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.69). 130,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 128,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124 ($1.68).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

The company has a market cap of £197.27 million and a P/E ratio of 14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 130.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 130.48.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom.

