Macquarie Bank Ltd (ASX:MBLPD) to Issue $0.62 Interim Dividend

Macquarie Bank Ltd (ASX:MBLPD) declared a interim dividend on Monday, January 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.6226 per share on Sunday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.

