Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 35.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
MGU opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $20.43 and a 52 week high of $25.00.
About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.
