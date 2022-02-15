Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 352 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 23.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPE opened at $55.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.32. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $65.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPE shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $51,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,005 shares of company stock worth $10,842,213. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

