Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires New Stake in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGMS. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in NeoGames during the second quarter worth about $47,045,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in NeoGames by 25,772.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after buying an additional 311,848 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NeoGames during the third quarter worth about $10,353,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NeoGames by 70.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 672,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,711,000 after buying an additional 277,610 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NeoGames by 78.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 346,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 151,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

NGMS stock opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. NeoGames S.A. has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $73.54. The firm has a market cap of $525.48 million, a P/E ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 3.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.87.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

