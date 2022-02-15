Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New $81,000 Investment in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMTX. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 50.1% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 109,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 253.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 104,274 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 166.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 42,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 35.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 33,913 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 30,644 shares during the period. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMTX opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56. BM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $15.10.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

BMTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on BM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

