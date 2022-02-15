Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,845 PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PubMatic by 225.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PubMatic by 150.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in PubMatic in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in PubMatic in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 68.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 18.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PUBM. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

PUBM opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $76.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.04.

In other PubMatic news, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 8,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $338,035.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $1,965,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 263,686 shares of company stock worth $9,376,904. Corporate insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

