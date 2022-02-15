Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 4,673 Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 492.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 793,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

Shares of GRUB opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95.

GRUB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,800 ($132.61) to GBX 6,100 ($82.54) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,900 ($133.96) to GBX 7,300 ($98.78) in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to GBX 7,400 ($100.14) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,632 ($116.81) to GBX 6,527 ($88.32) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.29.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

