Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 67.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 1.2% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 10.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 11.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 10.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Fastly stock opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $105.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average is $40.34.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 15,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $770,415.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $150,859.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,105 shares of company stock worth $1,081,755. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FSLY shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fastly from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fastly in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

