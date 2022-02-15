Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 13,488 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,488 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.07.

In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TPIC opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $81.36. The company has a market cap of $382.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.01.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.