MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGNX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Shares of MGNX opened at $10.40 on Friday. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $637.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.97.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $3,700,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,544,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,571 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in MacroGenics by 20.5% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,943,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MacroGenics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,319,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,441,000 after acquiring an additional 201,534 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in MacroGenics by 56.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,975,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MacroGenics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,941,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,857,000 after acquiring an additional 106,790 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

