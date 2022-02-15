Madison Avenue Partners LP Makes New $38.43 Million Investment in Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW)

Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,010,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,429,000. Stagwell makes up approximately 8.5% of Madison Avenue Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Madison Avenue Partners LP owned about 0.06% of Stagwell as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at $976,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Stagwell news, Director Eli Samaha purchased 290,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $2,363,009.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 509,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,413 over the last ninety days. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STGW traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,355. Stagwell Inc has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

