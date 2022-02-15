Madison Avenue Partners LP Purchases New Position in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 123,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Zovio comprises approximately 0.1% of Madison Avenue Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Madison Avenue Partners LP owned about 0.37% of Zovio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Zovio in the second quarter valued at $37,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zovio in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zovio by 1,292.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 21,915 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Zovio by 173.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zovio during the second quarter worth about $83,000. 53.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZVO stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.13. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,719. Zovio Inc has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $7.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $37.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zovio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Zovio in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Zovio Profile

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

