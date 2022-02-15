Magna International’s (MG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark currently has a C$92.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB reissued an outperform rating on shares of Magna International in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a C$106.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Magna International to a buy rating and set a C$93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Magna International to a sell rating and set a C$69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Magna International in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$104.22.

Shares of TSE MG opened at C$97.55 on Monday. Magna International has a 1 year low of C$93.24 and a 1 year high of C$126.00. The stock has a market cap of C$29.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$102.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$102.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In related news, Director Mary Lou Maher bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$97.40 per share, with a total value of C$97,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$189,930.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

