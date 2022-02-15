Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malibu Boats, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States. The Company sells its boats under two brands: Malibu and Axis Wake Research. Its sport boats used for water sports including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing as well as for general recreational boating use. Malibu Boats, Inc. is based in Loudon, United States. “

MBUU has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.75.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $67.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.69. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.96 and a 200 day moving average of $70.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $263.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,088,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,175,000 after purchasing an additional 942,398 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,819,000 after acquiring an additional 186,177 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 307,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,118,000 after acquiring an additional 148,440 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,638,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

