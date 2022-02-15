Man Group plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 560,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,834 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $22,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,575,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $591,169,000 after purchasing an additional 265,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,803,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $260,386,000 after purchasing an additional 251,934 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $176,884,000. Blackstone Inc raised its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 4,013.7% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 2,670,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,991 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,396,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,726,000 after purchasing an additional 324,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

MIC opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.39. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

