Man Group plc Buys 19,834 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 560,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 19,834 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $22,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. CSS LLC IL grew its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 667.7% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 130,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

NYSE:MIC opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.40 million, a PE ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.40. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.