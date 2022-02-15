Man Group plc Cuts Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Man Group plc reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 425,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 191,888 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $20,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,440.3% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 69,283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 64,785 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,201,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $63,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,340 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,276,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 413,419 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 27,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.26.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

