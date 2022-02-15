Man Group plc Cuts Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432,184 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $19,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of M. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Macy’s by 859.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,111,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682,893 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,018,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,984 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,400,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Macy’s by 24.6% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,358,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.64.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

