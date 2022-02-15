Man Group plc Has $20.29 Million Stock Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Man Group plc raised its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,101 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.62% of EVERTEC worth $20,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,475,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,291,000 after buying an additional 132,336 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,597,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,442,000 after buying an additional 92,809 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,036,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,185,000 after purchasing an additional 575,958 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,877,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,545,000 after purchasing an additional 53,017 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,526,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.97. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $51.06.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

