Man Group plc Has $23.03 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,584 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $23,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in CME Group by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $239.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.99 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.56 and its 200-day moving average is $215.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.00.

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $5,163,900. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

