Man Group plc Has $24.81 Million Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1,010.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,705 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $24,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.72.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $120.78 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.06 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.66 and a 200-day moving average of $224.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of -208.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.