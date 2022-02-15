Man Group plc Has $25.36 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,820 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $25,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,508 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,518,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,210,000 after buying an additional 1,339,135 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,497,000 after buying an additional 1,170,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,647 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $435,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
HLT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.13.
About Hilton Worldwide
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.
