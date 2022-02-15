Man Group plc Increases Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,514 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $21,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in FTI Consulting by 83.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FCN stock opened at $147.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.42. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.60 and a 12 month high of $157.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

