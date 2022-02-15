Man Group plc Increases Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $24,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,084,400,000 after buying an additional 1,489,311 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,125,294,000 after buying an additional 1,333,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $424,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,238 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 598,653 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 51,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 528,534 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $120,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

In related news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total transaction of $2,534,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 4,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.54, for a total value of $1,402,879.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,857 shares of company stock valued at $45,362,480.

Shares of COIN opened at $195.25 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.20 and a 1 year high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.69.

Several research firms have issued reports on COIN. lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective (down from $352.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.50.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.