Man Group plc Trims Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 696,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,846 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $20,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,924,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,431,000 after purchasing an additional 720,911 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,629,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,416,000 after purchasing an additional 257,164 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,622,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,842,000 after purchasing an additional 46,049 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,220,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,202,000 after purchasing an additional 406,118 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,220,000 after purchasing an additional 472,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.74 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.24.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

