Mandiant Inc to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Mandiant in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.34). William Blair also issued estimates for Mandiant’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.58 million. Mandiant had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. Mandiant’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

MNDT has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ MNDT opened at $18.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Mandiant has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, COO John P. Watters acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

