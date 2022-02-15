Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.380-$-0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $555 million-$565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $574.09 million.Mandiant also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.130 EPS.

Mandiant stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $18.81. 2,771,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,428,046. Mandiant has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mandiant will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MNDT shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mandiant in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mandiant from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

In other Mandiant news, COO John P. Watters purchased 10,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $165,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth about $623,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at $650,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

