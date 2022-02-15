Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$31.50

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MFC. Evercore lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark dropped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a sell rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$30.32.

Shares of MFC opened at C$27.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.55 billion and a PE ratio of 7.96. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$22.76 and a 12 month high of C$28.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

