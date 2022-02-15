Mariner LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,561,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,082,000 after buying an additional 18,465 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,844,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,309,000 after purchasing an additional 425,697 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,925,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,751,000 after purchasing an additional 49,399 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,741,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 605,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,532,000 after purchasing an additional 19,479 shares during the period.

CWI opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $27.64 and a 1 year high of $30.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.52.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

