Mariner LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Mariner LLC reduced its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. raised its position in FMC by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in FMC by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in FMC by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in FMC by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FMC by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.73.

FMC opened at $115.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

