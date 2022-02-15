Mariner LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,789 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 469.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 568,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,209,000 after purchasing an additional 468,520 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,175,000 after purchasing an additional 240,405 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,182,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,362,000 after purchasing an additional 147,112 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,493,000.

IUSG stock opened at $101.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $84.53 and a 1-year high of $117.49.

