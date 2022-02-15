Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 74.1% from the January 15th total of 982,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 762,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKFG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markforged has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.55.

Get Markforged alerts:

In other Markforged news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 35,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $170,975.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 234,408 shares of company stock worth $1,072,240.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKFG. Matrix IX Management CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged in the 4th quarter valued at $160,671,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth $44,312,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth $27,948,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Markforged by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth $17,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKFG stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,366. Markforged has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.04.

Markforged Company Profile

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.