Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marrone Bio Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marrone Bio Innovations currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.71.

Shares of MBII stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.29. Marrone Bio Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,432,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,895,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,859 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,859,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 285,596 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,724,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 181,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,719,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 299,945 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

