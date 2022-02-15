Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marrone Bio Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marrone Bio Innovations currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.71.
Shares of MBII stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.29. Marrone Bio Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85.
Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile
Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.
