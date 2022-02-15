Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 116,684 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 6,721.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,684 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $11,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Exact Sciences by 19.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 352,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,793,000 after buying an additional 9,727 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,347,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $78.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $66.80 and a one year high of $158.00. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.19.

EXAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

