Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 91,359 MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 91,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,787,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKSI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 447.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 978,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,622,000 after purchasing an additional 799,515 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 532,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,346,000 after purchasing an additional 279,338 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,228,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,555,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,758,000 after acquiring an additional 209,720 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,497,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $145.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.45. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.70 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.66.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MKSI. Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

