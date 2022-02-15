Marshall Wace LLP Has $11.92 Million Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,371 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $11,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

NYSE:FND opened at $104.85 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $1,336,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FND. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.15.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.